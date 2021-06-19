Best Stress Relieving Drinks For A Stress-Free Mind

Blueberry Smoothie

The blueberry drink is a soothing stress reliever drink that will make you fall in love with it. Other than its health benefits, it is also the easiest smoothie to make for stress relief. It’s delicious and opulent in antioxidants, which makes it one of the most mouth-watering stress-busting drinks.

This smoothie will provide you with enough antioxidants to keep your skin radiant and young. It also helps in reducing the anxiety along with the stress.

Ingredients:

1 or 2 lettuce cups according to your choice.

1-2 cups of coconut water or regular water according to your liking.

½ cup of fresh cucumber.

1 or 2 cups of fresh or frozen blueberries.

How To Make It?

First of all, wash all the ingredients thoroughly and clean them. After cleaning them properly, chop them all together. Now blend them together. Stop when you get the desired consistency in the smoothie.

Now all you have to do is just sit back and enjoy your smoothie.

Coconut Mango Banana Smoothie

Banana is one of the best naturally available foods you can have for a stress-free mind. This is because it has natural chemical serotonin, tryptophan amino acid, and vitamin B6, which are great stress busters. Other than these, bananas also carry opulent amounts of potassium that helps in normalizing the oxygen levels in the brain. Making a stress reliever drink from it an amazing option after a long day.

In this smoothie, along with the banana, the coconut water is also like a boon. Yes, it is true as the coconut water helps in balancing the electrolytes in the body that help in keeping serene and calm. After the addition of these two amazing ingredients, the mango is as a third party also has amazing health benefits.

The mango in this smoothie will help you in nourishing the nerve cells and thus restore your ability to sleep better.

Ingredients:

Two bananas

1 cup of coconut water

1 cup of mango in chopped condition

1 cup of cucumber

Three celery stalks

3 pitted Medjools of the dates

½ tablespoon of vanilla bean powder

How To Make It?

Making this smoothie is a breeze; just simply blend them together and enjoy your stress reliever drink.

Strawberry Basil Detoxing Water

Who doesn’t love strawberries? Yes, we all love them as they are naturally available energy boosters that have amazingly good effects on appetite and digestion. What’s more interesting is that they are sodium-free, low calorie, cholesterol-free, and fat-free options for making a stress reliever drink.

The other ingredient of this drink, basil, is also known for its usefulness in controlling the blood levels and heart. It is also a great natural food to have if you are facing a water retention problem. This smoothie works as a detoxing tea just without caffeine and side effects.

Ingredients:

½ cup of ice

One cup of strawberries cut in half.

Three well-chopped leaves of basil.

3 sliced cucumbers

1 cup of water

How To Make It?

Put all the ingredients in a large jar or glass and let them sit. After it has left its essence in the water, enjoy your drink to calm your mind.

Lavender Lemonade

Lemonades are great. aren’t they? Yes, they are, and we all agree. This is why we have them as a stress reliever drink on our list. The lemonades are a great option if you have a headache or feel like you need isolation as they are instant mood refreshers. This drink is also a great option for immune system boosting as the lemons are full of vitamin C.

The lemon in this drink is very helpful as when we are under stress; the body releases a hormone known as cortisol. This hormone makes us feel down and more stressed, and this where the drink works as the vitamin C in this drink helps in reducing the effects of this hormone.

The other ingredient of this drink, lavender, is also a great stress buster. It has been used in stress reliever drinks for centuries as it has relaxation and tranquility properties.

Ingredients:

Juice of 6 lemons

12 cups of water

1 tbsp of lavender flowers

1 cup honey

How To Make It?

First, boil the honey and water together.

Now remove the utensil from the stove and add the lavender.

After this, cover the utensil with a lid and leave it for an hour.

Now, after one hour, strain the solution in a glass.

Discard the remaining lavender.

Now add some cold water to it and stir it after adding the lemon juice.

Now, enjoy it with some ice as a stress reliever drink to calm your body and mind.

Matcha Smoothie

Ever heard of matcha? Maybe not. Let me explain it to you. It is a green tea powder that is known for its mind calming and mood-enhancing properties. This stress-busting ingredient is shared grown before it is harvested. The stems and the veins of this are completely removed before it is processed.

The matcha is known for its amazing health benefits, which include metabolism-boosting and calorie burning along with stress-relieving. These properties of matcha make the smoothie made from it a great stress reliever drink.

Ingredients:

½ cup of kale.

Two avocado and apples.

Ice cubes.

1 tbsp of rolled oats.

Two Pitted dates

½ tbsp of green tea powder/matcha powder.

How To Make It?

The making process of this smoothie is very easy, as you just need to put all the ingredients in a blender. After the ingredients have blended in a thick smoothie, all you need to do is enjoy it as a stress reliever drink.

Chia Kale Bliss

In many pieces of research, it has been proven that green leafy vegetables like kale are a great source of vitamin C and beta-carotene. They are also a great natural method of boosting the antioxidant levels in the body, along with supporting the functions of the brain.

The chia seeds are opulent in amino acids and tryptophan, which helps in producing serotonin in the body. Thus it is a great stress reliever drink as this hormone is known for fighting the stress and anxiety in a person.

Ingredients:

One cup of kale.

1 tbsp of the chia seeds.

½ avocado.

One cup of almond milk without sugar.

One frozen and sliced banana.

Ice.

How To Make It?

Start with pouring the almond milk into the blender along with the chia seeds. Now toss the avocado, kale, and banana together. If you want, add ice to it for a thick blend. Now pour all the ingredients together in the blender. After perfectly blending it to your liking, enjoy it as a stress reliever drink to dwindle on.

Dark Chocolate Love

Yes, we know you may already be thinking about chocolates when we were talking a lot about vegans and lavender and more. But, now we will talk about this amazing mouth-watering stress reliever drink that will make you drool.

Dark chocolates are known for their ability to reduce the risk of inflammation, heart disease, improve brain function, and control insulin levels. It is also a great stress reliever as it helps in lowering depression and reducing anxiety. Now let’s talk about the ingredients and how to make this delicious smoothie.

Ingredients:

One cup of cashew milk without sugar.

½ of avocado.

Ice cubes.

One cup of the swiss chard.

½ cup of the raspberries.

Dark chocolate.

How To Make It?

Making this mouth-watering smoothie is a breeze. All you need to do is put all the ingredients together in a blender and mix till you have the desired consistency. Now just sit back and enjoy this stress reliever drink.

Takeaway

These are some of the best stress reliever drink types you can have after a long day. The drinks in the article are natural and purely vegan, thus making them a great option.

You will also find the ingredients and small guides on how to make these stress reliever drinks in the article.

If you like the article, please do drop a review in the comment box.