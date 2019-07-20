A savior for pilgrims: How Nayati Healthcare has made Uttarakhand a safer place

Niira Radia, the Chairperson of Nayati Healthcare, comes from a family of Badrinath devotees. And although she has been visiting the holy place since decades, the absence of proper medical facilities due to the rough terrain of the region caught her attention in 2011. “That was when I decided to bring healthcare to the people on the ground,” said Niira Radia and in 2012, Nayati Healthcare began its services with 17 mobile medical units and a staff of 140 paramedics.

Badrinath is located at 11,000 feet above sea level with an average of seven to 10 lakh pilgrims visiting the holy place every year. However, according to a report by NITI Aayog, Uttarakhand has one of the lowest health indexes in the country. This can be attributed to the fact that people, irrespective of their age groups, often experience various health issues due to high altitudes such as joint pain, vertigo, fever, diarrhea, headache, and breathing difficulties.

“A huge portion of the Indian population dies from preventable diseases and infections. In order to avoid this, it is necessary to make quality healthcare accessible to all,” says Niira Radia, Chairperson of Nayati Healthcare. In addition, people in Uttarakhand are further prone to natural calamities such as landslides, flash floods, and cloud bursts that pose a serious threat to life and property. Keeping this in mind, Nayati Healthcare has equipped its units with the necessary medical faculties that can help to diagnose and cure people efficiently.

Dr. Kirshan Gupta, Nayati Healthcare, said, “The entire team reaches the town a week before the temple is opened for the general public. They usually spend the first few days setting up medical facilities in the vans. These mobile units are well-equipped to treat all kinds of emergencies with the provision of Lab, X-Ray services, and OPD related aid.”

Nayati Healthcare is well-known for deploying trained disaster management personnel for physical help and necessary medicines in order to bring the situation under control. Furthermore, Niira Radia’s initiative has organized various relief and screening camps in time of emergency such as the Pittoragarh cloudburst in 2018.

Currently, Nayati Healthcare has 17 mobile units of premier companies like Mazda and Tata Winger in different parts of Uttarakhand including Rudraprayag, Karanprayag, Chamoli, etc. Talking about the expansion of Nayati Healthcare, Niira Radia said, “After the successful intervention in Badrinath, we began spreading our wings to Tier II and Tier III cities. As soon as we garnered enough funds through private equity and bank loans, we established super-specialty hospitals in Mathura, Delhi, and Agra. We are now in the process of setting up healthcare centers in other cities like Amritsar and Gurugram as well.”

Since 2012, Nayati Healthcare has helped more than four lakh pilgrims without charging them a penny and continues to do the noble work.