Who Is The Richest Singer In The World Right Now?

People often are found discussing, who is the best singer in the world, but only a few of them wonder, well, who is the richest singer in the world. Today we will be listing the top 10 richest singers as of 2020 depending on their net worth.

We are all aware that being a popular and successful singer can be a very good thing for you financially. Moreover, some of the most successful singers are also some of the richest people in the world. As of 2020, these ten singers have the highest net worth.

10. Barbra Streisand

Net Worth: $400 Million

With a career spanning over 60 years, Barbra Streisand, who is an American filmmaker, actress, songwriter, and singer, is one of the most successful singers of this era and even many other eras. Due to her being multi-talented and superbly successful in other branches other than singing, she has become one of the wealthiest singers as of 2020. As of this year, she has a net worth of $400 Million and has received several Grammy Awards.

9. Victoria Beckham

Net Worth: $450 Million

You may have heard about Victoria Beckham as the wife of a very popular former English footballer, David Beckham, but if you follow the music world closely, you would know that she was also part of the very popular pop group “Spice Girls.” She was also named “Posh Spice” during her time, and despite being separated from the group, she continued thriving as a model, fashion designer, businesswoman, and singer. As of 2020, she has a net worth of about $450 Million.

8. Bruce Springsteen

Net Worth: $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen is yet another American on this list who is a singer and songwriter. He has also been termed as “The Boss” by his fans. He is infamous for his energetic and rather lengthy stage performances and his distinctive voice. Some of his concerts even cross the 4-hour mark. As of 2020, Bruce Springsteen’s net worth is about $500 Million, making him one of the world’s highest net worth singers.

7. Gloria Estefan

Net Worth: $500 Million

As you would notice, as the list goes along, many of the artists on this list are also business persons. In the same fashion, Gloria Estefan, a Cuban-American songwriter, singer, actress, and businesswoman, is one of the richest female singers and one of the richest singers in the world period. Her singing career started through the band “Miami Latin boys,” and she has since won three Grammys for her solo endeavors. As of this year, her net worth stands at $500 million.

6. Dolly Parton

Net Worth: $500 Million

One of the most experienced singers on this list is Dolly Parton, who is 72 years old now. She is one of the world’s wealthiest singers. During her time, she rose to immense Fame and was even referred to as the most popular country singer at that time. Her illustrious career started in 1964, and she has never looked back since. As of 2020, Dolly Parton’s net worth is about $500 Million, making her one of the richest singers worldwide.

5. Beyonce

Net Worth: $500 Million

This must not be a big surprise for most people as Beyonce is one of the most popular singers of all time. She has won 22 Grammy Awards, which is absolutely outstanding for any singer in the world. Moreover, she is also the most nominated singer in Grammys history.

She’s also married to one of the richest musicians in the world, Jay-z. Her career began as the lead singer in the group “Destiny’s Child” before she became a highly successful solo musician. As of this year, her net worth is about $500 Million.

4. Julio Iglesias

Net Worth: $600 Million

You may not have heard about this artist as Julio Iglesias is a Spanish songwriter and singer. You would be shocked to know that he has performed at over 5,000 concerts that featured over 60 million people on five continents throughout his career. As of 2020, his net worth is about $600 Million, making him one of the world’s richest singers.

3. Celine Dion

Net Worth: $800 Million

Canadian businesswomen and singer Celine Dion is, as of now, one of the bestselling artists ever. She has sold over 200 million records worldwide as of 2020. As of this year, her net worth is about $800 Million.

2. Madonna

Net Worth: $850 Million

Obviously, the “Queen of Pop” has to be on this list. There are only a few artists who have gained popularity as much as Madonna. She is also the fourth bestselling music artists as of 2020. Despite having a not-so-great start, she kept on hustling, and after moving to New York, her dreams became a reality, and the rest is history.

Despite being 59 years old now, she is currently the second richest singer in the world, with an estimated net worth of over Net Worth: $850 Million.

1. Herb Alpert

Net Worth: $850 Million

Herb Alpert is an American Jazz musician who rose to Fame due to his group, which is unofficially called Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass. Herb Albert was highly popular in the 20th century.

In fact, he was so famous that if you were born before 1970, there was almost no chance that you would not have heard of Herb Alpert. During his illustrious career, he won 19 Grammys, released 28 charted albums, had 5 number one albums, and has sold over 70 million albums through his own record label.

Conclusion

We are all aware of the fact that being a popular musician and singer is a great thing for you, financially. When we see rappers flaunting all of their money and jewelry, it makes us think, how much do singers who do not do such types of flaunting? Today we have taken upon ourselves the task to list the top 10 richest singers in the world right now.

Keep in mind that the net worth of these individuals keeps on fluctuating on a daily basis. So, the list may not be 100% accurate.

Regardless, you are more than welcome to visit the related section to access more such content.