Top 10 Best Rock Bands Of The 90s

If you grew up during the 90s then you can’t resist grooving to some classic 90s rock music whenever it hits the radio. If you ask anyone from that golden era, they would most certainly tell you that their music was way better than the current one. Most youngsters would agree too.

The music systems back then were dominated by hard-hitting guitar solos. Sure, there were some poppy and fun boy and girl bands (Spice Girls, Back Street Boys, etc.), but people were mostly engrossed in listening to some of the best 90s rock bands like Nirvana or Weezer way more.

In 2020, we can all admit that there is a massive deficiency of true rock music that can even get close to the one made by 90s rock bands. Regardless, we were lucky enough to have so many great rock bands in the 1990s that we can still enjoy real rock music from the 90s.

Today, we would be listing out the best 90s rock bands that made music that would last in our memories forever.

10. No Doubt

This rock was not formed during the 90s, but it was the period when they got most recognition and made their mark.

No Doubt was formed in 1986, and it was not until their third studio album “Tragic Kingdom” that they achieved major mainstream success.Out of this album, songs like “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak” went viral and helped the pop-punk band to fame.

9. The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins was established back in 1988 by Billy Corgan (front-man and lead guitarist) with guitarist James Iha. After a few years, they became one of the most popular 90s alternative rock bands.

The unorthodox band was known for bringing a unique guitar lead sound with influences from psychedelia, dream pop, Goth rock, heavy metal, and progressive rock.

Songs that shaped their legacy and assisted them to climb the stairs of fame were “Cherub Rock,” “drown,” and “I am one.”

8. Pearl Jam

“Pearl Jam” was founded in 1990, and they released their debut album “Ten” in the august of 1991. “Ten” did not get instant recognition post-release, though. It was not until the very next year that the album and the band started getting some attention.

The main reason for the 1992’s success for “Pearl Jam” was the radio plays. Songs like “Alive,” “Even Flow” and “Jeremy.” were played repeatedly over there.

This band was also a unique one. They did not follow the ongoing trends and conventions just for the sake of it.

Pearl Jam was one of the few 90s rock bands who preferred performing in small and intimate locations to make the best of that environment. They did not usually play in larger arenas and stadiums.

7. Blink 182