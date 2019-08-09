Andhadhun Grabs Best Hindi Film Title At 66th National Film Awards 2018

The 66th National Film Awards 2018 list has just been released amid the prestigious event being held at Shastri Bhawan in the capital. The final recommendations were submitted earlier today to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Below Is List Of Winners Of The 66th National Film Awards

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Action: KGF

Best Choreography: Jyoti D Tommar for Padmaavat song ‘Ghoomar’

Best Music Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

Best Sound Designer: URI

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Padmaavat song ‘Binte Dil’

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Malini for Nathicharami song ‘Maayavi Manave’

Best Lyrics: Nathicharami

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Film on Social Issues: Padman

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for URI

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Director: Aditya Dhar for URI

Best Feature Film: Hellaro

Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan for Olu

Special Mention Awards: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachoor Rai, Jojo George and Savithri

Best Costume Design: Mahanati

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Special Effects: Awe and KGF

Best Makeup artist: Awe