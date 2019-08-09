Andhadhun Grabs Best Hindi Film Title At 66th National Film Awards 2018

The 66th National Film Awards 2018 list has just been released amid the prestigious event being held at Shastri Bhawan in the capital. The final recommendations were submitted earlier today to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Below Is List Of Winners Of The 66th National Film Awards
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Action: KGF
Best Choreography: Jyoti D Tommar for Padmaavat song ‘Ghoomar’
Best Music Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat
Best Sound Designer: URI
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Padmaavat song ‘Binte Dil’
Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Malini for Nathicharami song ‘Maayavi Manave’
Best Lyrics: Nathicharami
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Film on Social Issues: Padman
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for URI
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Director: Aditya Dhar for URI
Best Feature Film: Hellaro
Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan for Olu
Special Mention Awards: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachoor Rai, Jojo George and Savithri
Best Costume Design: Mahanati
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Special Effects: Awe and KGF
Best Makeup artist: Awe