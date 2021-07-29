MPBSE class 12 Result 2021 – When and where can you check it online?

MP Board Class 12 Result 2021: Candidates may check their results at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, which are the official websites of the MPBSE.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2021: Today, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board Class 12th Result 2021. (July 29). At 12 p.m., the MPBSE MP Board Class 12 results will be announced. Candidates can access their results at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, the MPBSE’s official websites.

Around 8 lakh kids registered for the MP Board Class 12 exams this time. The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic forced the cancellation of the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examinations, scheduled for April. As a result, the pupils will be promoted according to the 30:30;40 formula. Students who are dissatisfied with the evaluation process will have the opportunity to take special tests in September.

On July 14, the MP board announced the Class 10 results. This year, 3,56,582 pupils received first division, compared to 3,42,390 the previous year.

How to look for the MP Board Class 12 Result 2021

Step 1: Go to mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, or mponline.gov.in and select the result link.

Step 2: Candidates must enter their registration number and application number before pressing the submit button.

Step 3: You will see the MP Board Class 12 results on your screens.

Step 4: Save a copy of the result to your computer and keep it with you for future use.

Last year, on July 27, the MP Board Class 12 results were announced. In the year 2020, 69 per cent of Class 12 pupils were certified successful. Meanwhile, 72.37 per cent of students passed the 12th examination in 2019, with 2,56,226 students receiving a first-class grade.