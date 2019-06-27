HSSC Clerk recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection procedure and other details

By
Sonita Pradhan
-
1

A total no of 4858 HSSC Clerk vacancies (Group C) is updated under Haryana Clerk recruitment 2019 on its official website hssc.gov.in. The link will be active from today onwards. The interested candidates must apply to the posts as it is in a huge no. Aspirants must note that the last date to apply is 8th July 2019. For further details, the aspirants can go through the employment notice no. 05/2019. Here the Eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy, selection procedure, exam pattern, syllabus, fee structure, pay scale and admit card are given below.

HSSC Clerk 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification

  • The aspirants must possess the first division in class 12th or a graduate certified by any government recognized university/ board.
  • Hindi/ Sanskrit must have a subject up to Matric standard or higher education.

Age limits

As on the last date of application the age limit for group C clerk is 17-42 years. But as per the Government Norms the age relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates only.

HSSC Clerk 2019: Vacancy

The no of vacancies per category is given below in the table.

Category Vacancy
General 2354
Backward class-A(BCA) 709
Backward class-B(BCB) 511
Economically weaker section(EWS) 371
Schedule Caste(SC) 913
Total 4858

HSSC Clerk 2019: Selection procedure

Haryana clerk (group C) exam selection will comprise of following categories

  • Written exam
  • Socio-Economic criteria and experience

HSSC Clerk 2019: Exam pattern

Subjects Marks
Written exam 90
Socio-Economic criteria and experience 10
Total 100

HSSC Clerk 2019: Syllabus

Given below different categories based on the total percentage of the subject wise exam pattern this is going to held in HSSC clerk 2019.

  • Out of total 75% subject are
  • General Awareness
  • Reasoning
  • Mathematics
  • Science
  • Computer
  • English
  • Hindi
  • Relevant subject
  • The rest 25% of subjects are
  • History
  • Current affairs
  • Literature
  • Geography
  • Civics
  • Environmental science
  • Culture of Haryana

The exam will be held in the form of objective type of questions.

HSSC Clerk 2019: fee structure

  • An amount of Rs 100/- have to pay by male candidates where the female candidates have to pay Rs 50/-.
  • An amount of Rs 25/- have to pay by SC/BC/EWS male candidates whereas female candidates have to pay an amount of Rs 13/-.

HSSC Clerk 2019: important dates

Event Dates
Online application form starts 24th June 2019
Last date to apply 8th July 2019
Last day for payment 11th July 2019
Admit card Yet to announced
Exam date (tentative) 22th July 2019 to 18th August 2019

HSSC Clerk 2019: pay scale

5200-20200+` 1900 (GP) Pre-revised now Functional Pay Level 2 FPL Rs 19900.

HSSC Clerk 2019: admit card

For the post of Haryana Clerk of group C admit card will be available just before 10-15 days of the scheduled exam. If you want to download the admit card then you have a valid registration number and password.

HSSC Clerk 2019: result

After the completion of the exam, the result will be published by the Haryana State Selection Commission.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.