HSSC Clerk recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection procedure and other details

A total no of 4858 HSSC Clerk vacancies (Group C) is updated under Haryana Clerk recruitment 2019 on its official website hssc.gov.in. The link will be active from today onwards. The interested candidates must apply to the posts as it is in a huge no. Aspirants must note that the last date to apply is 8th July 2019. For further details, the aspirants can go through the employment notice no. 05/2019. Here the Eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy, selection procedure, exam pattern, syllabus, fee structure, pay scale and admit card are given below.
HSSC Clerk 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification
- The aspirants must possess the first division in class 12th or a graduate certified by any government recognized university/ board.
- Hindi/ Sanskrit must have a subject up to Matric standard or higher education.
Age limits
As on the last date of application the age limit for group C clerk is 17-42 years. But as per the Government Norms the age relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates only.
HSSC Clerk 2019: Vacancy
The no of vacancies per category is given below in the table.
|Category
|Vacancy
|General
|2354
|Backward class-A(BCA)
|709
|Backward class-B(BCB)
|511
|Economically weaker section(EWS)
|371
|Schedule Caste(SC)
|913
|Total
|4858
HSSC Clerk 2019: Selection procedure
Haryana clerk (group C) exam selection will comprise of following categories
- Written exam
- Socio-Economic criteria and experience
HSSC Clerk 2019: Exam pattern
|Subjects
|Marks
|Written exam
|90
|Socio-Economic criteria and experience
|10
|Total
|100
HSSC Clerk 2019: Syllabus
Given below different categories based on the total percentage of the subject wise exam pattern this is going to held in HSSC clerk 2019.
- Out of total 75% subject are
- General Awareness
- Reasoning
- Mathematics
- Science
- Computer
- English
- Hindi
- Relevant subject
- The rest 25% of subjects are
- History
- Current affairs
- Literature
- Geography
- Civics
- Environmental science
- Culture of Haryana
The exam will be held in the form of objective type of questions.
HSSC Clerk 2019: fee structure
- An amount of Rs 100/- have to pay by male candidates where the female candidates have to pay Rs 50/-.
- An amount of Rs 25/- have to pay by SC/BC/EWS male candidates whereas female candidates have to pay an amount of Rs 13/-.
HSSC Clerk 2019: important dates
|Event
|Dates
|Online application form starts
|24th June 2019
|Last date to apply
|8th July 2019
|Last day for payment
|11th July 2019
|Admit card
|Yet to announced
|Exam date (tentative)
|22th July 2019 to 18th August 2019
HSSC Clerk 2019: pay scale
5200-20200+` 1900 (GP) Pre-revised now Functional Pay Level 2 FPL Rs 19900.
HSSC Clerk 2019: admit card
For the post of Haryana Clerk of group C admit card will be available just before 10-15 days of the scheduled exam. If you want to download the admit card then you have a valid registration number and password.
HSSC Clerk 2019: result
After the completion of the exam, the result will be published by the Haryana State Selection Commission.
Job me clerk