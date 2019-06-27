HSSC Clerk recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection procedure and other details

A total no of 4858 HSSC Clerk vacancies (Group C) is updated under Haryana Clerk recruitment 2019 on its official website hssc.gov.in. The link will be active from today onwards. The interested candidates must apply to the posts as it is in a huge no. Aspirants must note that the last date to apply is 8th July 2019. For further details, the aspirants can go through the employment notice no. 05/2019. Here the Eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy, selection procedure, exam pattern, syllabus, fee structure, pay scale and admit card are given below.

HSSC Clerk 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification

The aspirants must possess the first division in class 12 th or a graduate certified by any government recognized university/ board.

or a graduate certified by any government recognized university/ board. Hindi/ Sanskrit must have a subject up to Matric standard or higher education.

Age limits

As on the last date of application the age limit for group C clerk is 17-42 years. But as per the Government Norms the age relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates only.

HSSC Clerk 2019: Vacancy

The no of vacancies per category is given below in the table.

Category Vacancy General 2354 Backward class-A(BCA) 709 Backward class-B(BCB) 511 Economically weaker section(EWS) 371 Schedule Caste(SC) 913 Total 4858

HSSC Clerk 2019: Selection procedure

Haryana clerk (group C) exam selection will comprise of following categories

Written exam

Socio-Economic criteria and experience

HSSC Clerk 2019: Exam pattern

Subjects Marks Written exam 90 Socio-Economic criteria and experience 10 Total 100

HSSC Clerk 2019: Syllabus

Given below different categories based on the total percentage of the subject wise exam pattern this is going to held in HSSC clerk 2019.

Out of total 75% subject are

General Awareness

Reasoning

Mathematics

Science

Computer

English

Hindi

Relevant subject

The rest 25% of subjects are

History

Current affairs

Literature

Geography

Civics

Environmental science

Culture of Haryana

The exam will be held in the form of objective type of questions.

HSSC Clerk 2019: fee structure

An amount of Rs 100/- have to pay by male candidates where the female candidates have to pay Rs 50/-.

An amount of Rs 25/- have to pay by SC/BC/EWS male candidates whereas female candidates have to pay an amount of Rs 13/-.

HSSC Clerk 2019: important dates

Event Dates Online application form starts 24th June 2019 Last date to apply 8th July 2019 Last day for payment 11th July 2019 Admit card Yet to announced Exam date (tentative) 22th July 2019 to 18th August 2019

HSSC Clerk 2019: pay scale

5200-20200+` 1900 (GP) Pre-revised now Functional Pay Level 2 FPL Rs 19900.

HSSC Clerk 2019: admit card

For the post of Haryana Clerk of group C admit card will be available just before 10-15 days of the scheduled exam. If you want to download the admit card then you have a valid registration number and password.

HSSC Clerk 2019: result

After the completion of the exam, the result will be published by the Haryana State Selection Commission.