DU Admission 2021: process and last year cut off list

The Delhi University Admissions Branch has released information about the start of admissions for the academic year 2021-22. The admissions process for postgraduate programmes and M.Phil./Ph.D. programmes are as follows: The deadline for submitting these Programs’ online applications is August 21, 2021. (Thursday).

Undergraduate admissions will begin on August 2, 2021 (Monday) and end on August 31, 2021. (Tuesday). The 2020 Eligibility Criteria will be used again in 2021. For Merit-Based and Entrance-Based admissions, the registration fees will remain unchanged.

UG admissions will be centralised and handled through a single Registration-cum-Application form. For admissions, all departments/colleges will utilise the same Registration-cum-Application Form, and candidates would not be required to fill out any other forms.

Candidates for Post Graduate Programs will be asked to fill out a single Registration Form but pay separate Registration Fees if they wish to enrol in more than one programme. Applicants for M.Phil. and PhD programmes will be required to complete a single Registration Form.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) for all Post-Graduate programmes, selected Under-Graduate programmes, and M.Phil./Ph.D programmes through NTA’s Computer-Based method, with dates to be announced soon.

Non-NET candidates interested in applying for PhD and MPhil programmes must take the DUET 2021 exam. DUET will be used to admit students to the Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy programmes.

DU last year cut off list

The Delhi University cutoff is the minimum qualifying score that candidates must achieve in order to be considered for admission to DU colleges. Candidates seeking admission to Delhi University colleges should be aware of the minimum qualifying marks required to be considered for admission to their selected colleges and programmes. The DU cutoff trends are calculated using the DU cutoff 2020 closing marks. Aspirants to the Delhi University can look at the previous year’s DU cut off trends for some of the most prominent Delhi University colleges.

DU Cut off 2020 for Miranda House

CourseS

Gen

SC

ST

B.A. (H) Economics

98.75

94.50

93.00

B.A. (H) English

99.00

95.00

94.00

B.A. (H) History

98.75

96.00

96.75

B.A. (H) Political Science

99.00

97.00

97.00

B.A. (H) Sociology

98.50

94.50

94.50

B.Sc. (H) Chemistry

97.33

90.67

86.67

B.Sc. (H) Maths

98.75

96.00

95.00

B.Sc. (H) Physics

98.00

93.00

89.00

 

Hindu College previous year cut off

Courses

Gen

SC

ST

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

98

93.75

92

B.A. (Hons.) English

98.5

95

95

B.A. (Hons.) History

98.75

96.5

94.50

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

99.5

97

97

B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

97.5

90

93.75

B.Com (Hons.)

98

92.25

82.75

B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics

97.75

94.5

92.50

DU last year cut off for Gargi College

Courses

General

SC

ST

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

97

90

88

B.A. (Hons.) English

98

90.5

90.5

B.A. (Hons.) History

97

92

92

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

97

92

92

B.Com. (Hons.)

97

88

82

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

96

90

85

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

96.33

90.33

88.33

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

94.66

84.66

82.66

B.Sc. (Hons.) Maths

96.5

92

91

DU last year cut off for SRCC 2020

Category

B. Com. (Hons.)

B. A. (Hons.) Economics

Unreserved (UR)

99.50%

99.00%

Scheduled Caste (SC)

96.25%

97.00%

Scheduled Tribes (ST)

94.50%

95.75%

DU last year cut off for LSR 2020

Courses

Gen

SC

ST

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

100.00

99.50

99.50

B.A. (Hons.) English

99.00

95.50

95.00

B.A. (Hons.) History

99.50

98.00

98.50

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

100.00

98.00

98.50

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

100.00

98.50

98.50

B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

99.25

96.50

96.50

B.Com (Hons.)

99.75

99.00

99.00

B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics

97.25

93.00

92.00

