DU Admission 2021: process and last year cut off list

The Delhi University Admissions Branch has released information about the start of admissions for the academic year 2021-22. The admissions process for postgraduate programmes and M.Phil./Ph.D. programmes are as follows: The deadline for submitting these Programs’ online applications is August 21, 2021. (Thursday).

Undergraduate admissions will begin on August 2, 2021 (Monday) and end on August 31, 2021. (Tuesday). The 2020 Eligibility Criteria will be used again in 2021. For Merit-Based and Entrance-Based admissions, the registration fees will remain unchanged.

UG admissions will be centralised and handled through a single Registration-cum-Application form. For admissions, all departments/colleges will utilise the same Registration-cum-Application Form, and candidates would not be required to fill out any other forms.

Candidates for Post Graduate Programs will be asked to fill out a single Registration Form but pay separate Registration Fees if they wish to enrol in more than one programme. Applicants for M.Phil. and PhD programmes will be required to complete a single Registration Form.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) for all Post-Graduate programmes, selected Under-Graduate programmes, and M.Phil./Ph.D programmes through NTA’s Computer-Based method, with dates to be announced soon.

Non-NET candidates interested in applying for PhD and MPhil programmes must take the DUET 2021 exam. DUET will be used to admit students to the Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy programmes.

DU last year cut off list

The Delhi University cutoff is the minimum qualifying score that candidates must achieve in order to be considered for admission to DU colleges. Candidates seeking admission to Delhi University colleges should be aware of the minimum qualifying marks required to be considered for admission to their selected colleges and programmes. The DU cutoff trends are calculated using the DU cutoff 2020 closing marks. Aspirants to the Delhi University can look at the previous year’s DU cut off trends for some of the most prominent Delhi University colleges.

DU Cut off 2020 for Miranda House

CourseS Gen SC ST B.A. (H) Economics 98.75 94.50 93.00 B.A. (H) English 99.00 95.00 94.00 B.A. (H) History 98.75 96.00 96.75 B.A. (H) Political Science 99.00 97.00 97.00 B.A. (H) Sociology 98.50 94.50 94.50 B.Sc. (H) Chemistry 97.33 90.67 86.67 B.Sc. (H) Maths 98.75 96.00 95.00 B.Sc. (H) Physics 98.00 93.00 89.00

Hindu College previous year cut off

Courses Gen SC ST B.A. (Hons.) Economics 98 93.75 92 B.A. (Hons.) English 98.5 95 95 B.A. (Hons.) History 98.75 96.5 94.50 B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 99.5 97 97 B.A. (Hons.) Sociology 97.5 90 93.75 B.Com (Hons.) 98 92.25 82.75 B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics 97.75 94.5 92.50

DU last year cut off for Gargi College