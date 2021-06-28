CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Results Evaluation Criteria

Thousands of CBSE Class 12 students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, which will be submitted today by CBSE affiliated schools across the country (June 28). It should be noted that the deadline for submitting CBSE Class 12 practical exam results has ended today.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country, CBSE had already advised schools to conduct practical exams and internal assessments in an online format. Sanyam Bhardwaj, the CBSE Examination Controller, had sent a letter describing the procedure for conducting practical exams online and had stated that the external examiner would conduct a viva of students through the internet. “The school must take screenshots of all three as confirmation of the test’s administration. Students must be advised of the online exam date in advance, albeit the actual link will not be provided until the day of the exam “In the letter, Bhardwaj is stated.

It should be remembered that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 epidemic. To finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, the CBSE has chosen a different grading method. The results of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 will be determined on students’ performance in Class 10 and Class 11, as well as the pre-board exams for Class 12. The CBSE is set to declare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results on July 31.

The CBSE has already requested that its affiliated schools begin the evaluation process in preparation for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. The CBSE has requested that schools form a five-member result committee for this purpose. The committee will be led by the school’s principal. The committee will prepare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results using the CBSE’s approved marking scheme and use IT, teams, to submit the results to the CBSE’s official website.

The CBSE has chosen to assign the most weight to the 12th exams, which include pre-boards, unit tests, and mid-terms while evaluating the results of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021. This will be worth 80 points. The practical tests are worth 20 points, according to the CBSE. If a subject receives 70 points for theory, the practical marks will be adjusted appropriately. This year, the CBSE will not provide a merit list.

In a related event, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank met with students on Friday to address their concerns about the CBSE exam results. During the session, the Minister stated that depending on the COVID-19 scenario, the CBSE optional exams could be held in August or at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Ministry will soon announce the admission exam dates for JEE Main 2021 and NEET 201. According to a PTI report, the JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance exams are expected to take place on August 1.