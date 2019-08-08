Trending Now
Sudanese Military, Protesters Resume Talks Over Power Transfer
Talks between Sudanese pro-democracy protesters and ruling military council resumed Wednesday over a transfer of power to civilian rule.Deputy chief of the main opposition...
India
Pakistan Expels Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria
Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled Wednesday Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria over Modi government’s move to strip Article 370 of Constitution...
Interesting News
Modi Mandir construction to commence on October 23, Amit Shah will….
A retired government official has recently announced a project on Prime Minister Modi. "The ideals and values set by Namo need a temple where...
Entertainment News
“AAFREEN” will prove a beautiful gift for all couples on valentine
On this valentine A6 productions dedicated "Aafreen" to all lovers. A6 productions are going to release a Valentine’s Day special single titled 'Aafreen'. As promised...
Business News
Proven Tips To Sell Your Used Car
Thinking about buying a car, but you’ve got to sell your current vehicle first? Mark McCready, director of pricing analysis and market strategy for...
Sports News
India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction: ICC World Cup 2019
India vs Afghanistan, Ind vs Afg Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: Virat Kohli is unlikely to make any change in the...
Will India ever fully embrace football or horse racing?
Cricket has been lodged firmly into position as the top sport in India since living memory and the inception of the Indian Premier League...
Asia Cup 2018 – Teams, Schedule and Venues
The highly awaited Asia Cup 2018 is all set to begin this Saturday, 15th September 2018. Cricket fans around the world are expecting great...
Reasons to bet with BetVictor
There aren’t many bookmakers who offer the quality of services seen on Bet Victor’s website and mobile app. Whether it’s the massively...
Sunil Chhetri helped India beat Kenya 2-0 to clinch
Sunil Chhetri helped India beat Kenya 2-0 to clinch. Yesterday Indi became the winner of International Cup as they beat Kenya 2-0 in the...
A Dalit girl named Priya Singh makes her way to a Junior World Cup...
Priya Singh makes her way to a Junior World Cup but cannot afford to go. A daughter of a Dalit labour named Priya Singh...
Arjun Tendulkar selected to play for India Under-19 squad
Arjun Tendulkar selected to play for India Under-19 squad. Son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been picked up for the under-19 squad...
Actor Arbaaz Khan involved in IPL betting case
Actor Arbaaz Khan involved in IPL betting case. Bollywood producer and actor Arbaaz Khan found guilty in IPL betting scam today. Arbaaz Khan is...
Politics
Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi? Who will state choose in Gujarat...
The game of Gujarat polls has become a tough challenge for both leading political parties in India. Present BJP government under the leadership of...