Thursday, August 8, 2019

World News

World

Sudanese Military, Protesters Resume Talks Over Power Transfer

Emit Post Staff -
0
Talks between Sudanese pro-democracy protesters and ruling military council resumed Wednesday over a transfer of power to civilian rule.Deputy chief of the main opposition...
Will Dalai Lama Return To Tibet

Israeli PM’s Wife Sara Netanyahu Found Guilty Misusing Public Fund

narendra modi

Pakistan Interested To Talk With India

Being A Child In Venezuela Today Is Dangerous

India

India News

Pakistan Expels Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria

Emit Post Staff -
0
Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled Wednesday Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria over Modi government’s move to strip Article 370 of Constitution...
Unmao Rape Survivor Transferred From Lucknow To Delhi’s AIIMS Trauma Centre

Delhi CM Kejriwal Backs Historic Article 370 Decision

triple-talaq-bill-reintroduced_in_Rajya_Sabha

Muslim Woman Attempts Suicide After Husband Pronounces Triple Talaq

Even PoK Is India’s Territory: General Bipin Rawat

Interesting News

Interesting News

Modi Mandir construction to commence on October 23, Amit Shah will….

Neelesh Sharma -
0
A retired government official has recently announced a project on Prime Minister Modi. "The ideals and values set by Namo need a temple where...
baapu dede thoda cash

Dhinchak Pooja new song “Baapu Dede Thoda Cash” went viral

mumbai-train-flood-wave

Speeding Mumbai train splatters a huge water wave on platform

Entertainment News

Entertainment

“AAFREEN” will prove a beautiful gift for all couples on valentine

News Helpline -
0
On this valentine A6 productions dedicated "Aafreen" to all lovers. A6 productions are going to release a Valentine’s Day special single titled 'Aafreen'. As promised...
With Firkee, Half of Battle is Won – Suniket Gandhi

The Maker of Direct Ishq, Pradeep K Sharma took responsibility to...

Business News

cars-for-sale
Business

Proven Tips To Sell Your Used Car

Emit Post Staff -
0
Thinking about buying a car, but you’ve got to sell your current vehicle first? Mark McCready, director of pricing analysis and market strategy for...
public sector banks

Government want to create ‘bad banks’ to deal with stressed assets...

Urjit Patel

Reserve Bank of India hikes repo rate by 25 basis points...

Sports News

dream-11

India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction: ICC World Cup 2019

Emit Post Staff -
0
India vs Afghanistan, Ind vs Afg Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: Virat Kohli is unlikely to make any change in the...
Will India ever fully embrace football or horse racing?

Emit Post Staff -
0
Cricket has been lodged firmly into position as the top sport in India since living memory and the inception of the Indian Premier League...
Asia Cup 2018 – Teams, Schedule and Venues

Emit Post Staff -
0
The highly awaited Asia Cup 2018 is all set to begin this Saturday, 15th September 2018. Cricket fans around the world are expecting great...
BetVictor

Reasons to bet with BetVictor

Emit Post Staff -
0
There aren’t many bookmakers who offer the quality of services seen on Bet Victor’s website and mobile app. Whether it’s the massively...
Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri helped India beat Kenya 2-0 to clinch

Joyeeta Bhattacharjee -
0
Sunil Chhetri helped India beat Kenya 2-0 to clinch. Yesterday Indi became the winner of International Cup as they beat Kenya 2-0 in the...
Priya Singh

A Dalit girl named Priya Singh makes her way to a Junior World Cup...

Joyeeta Bhattacharjee -
1
Priya Singh makes her way to a Junior World Cup but cannot afford to go. A daughter of a Dalit labour named Priya Singh...
Arjun

Arjun Tendulkar selected to play for India Under-19 squad

Joyeeta Bhattacharjee -
0
Arjun Tendulkar selected to play for India Under-19 squad. Son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been picked up for the under-19 squad...
Arbaaz Khan

Actor Arbaaz Khan involved in IPL betting case

Joyeeta Bhattacharjee -
0
Actor Arbaaz Khan involved in IPL betting case. Bollywood producer and actor Arbaaz Khan found guilty in IPL betting scam today. Arbaaz Khan is...

Politics

Politics

Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi? Who will state choose in Gujarat...

Neelesh Sharma -
0
The game of Gujarat polls has become a tough challenge for both leading political parties in India. Present BJP government under the leadership of...
Modi Government

BJP celebrates 4 years of Modi Government

Congress MLA dead

Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda of Karnataka died in a road accident

Tech News

